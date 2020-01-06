Olivia Lauricella is BFUHS December Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Olivia Lauricella has been named the December Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Olivia, a senior, is the daughter of Rob and Heidi Lauricella of Saxtons River, Vt.

A dedicated student, Olivia gives 100% to her academics. She is an active learner who brings insight to discussions and listens with an open mind. Not only is Olivia interested in learning the course content, she is interested in learning for the sake of learning. She has a wide range of interests and is especially interested in and dedicated to the BFUHS Envirothon team.

Olivia has an infectious, upbeat attitude, which she shares with her peers in an effort to get them involved in class and group activities. Her sense of optimism makes her an asset to any group she joins.

A leader by example, Olivia is a good role model for her peers. As vice president of the BFUHS Student Council, she works hard as a major organizer of events and leader amongst the group. She led this year’s initiative to raise money for the council to donate to Our Place in addition to their annual food drive. With her leadership, the group raised $300 for the organization. She is a valued member of the Envirothon Team and is also on the BFUHS tennis team.

Olivia is a responsible, conscientious student whom people know they can count on. She works hard to make BFUHS and the general community a better place, and BFUHS and the Elks are honored to have her represent us this month with this award.