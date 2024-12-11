November Elks BFUHS Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Eli Allbee has been named the November Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Allbee, a senior, is the son of Sara Lovell and JD Allbee, both of Westminster.

Allbee is described as a dedicated and hardworking student who consistently gives his best effort in class and extracurricular activities. He is not only unafraid to seek help when needed, but also quick to support and encourage his peers.

Known for his positivity and friendly demeanor, Allbee brightens the day with a smile or a kind word, making him an invaluable presence in any class, activity, or team in which he participates. A natural leader and role model, Allbee takes initiative, and offers help willingly, earning the trust and admiration of those around him.

Allbee ‘s contributions extend beyond the classroom. He has actively supported the local community by volunteering with the Pee-Wee football program, assisting with the 9/11 Memorial Walk for the Rockingham Fire Station, and helping out at BFUHS girls soccer games.

In addition to his community service, Allbee is an ambitious entrepreneur. A few years ago, he launched his own taxidermy business, and plans to pursue further formal training in the field after high school.

Allbee exemplifies the values of Bellows Falls Union High School and the surrounding community. We are proud to celebrate his achievements and contributions as the November Elks Student of the Month. Congratulations, Eli!