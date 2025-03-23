WOODSTOCK, Vt. – Please join us for the first annual Mountain Views Supervisory Union Fine Arts Night, on Thursday, April 3, from 5:30-8 p.m., at Woodstock Union High School and Middle School, 100 Amsden Way, Woodstock, Vt. A concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. This event celebrates the actors, artists, and musicians within all of our schools’ visual and performing arts programs, and will feature the work of more than 600 students.

This is a must-see and -hear event, where you will witness the arc of artistry our students experience at our schools. This is offered free and open to the public. We look forward to seeing you there.