Mount Holly student selected in financial literacy program contest

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce recently announced 20 kindergarten through sixth grade students who were selected as contest winners for their completion of the treasurer’s Reading is an Investment financial education program. Allison Bussino of Mount Holly Elementary School was one of the students who completed the reading challenge and was entered into a random drawing. Bussino won a $250 college savings account, provided by the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

Despite the onset of COVID-19 and school disruptions, more than 4,500 students completed Reading is an Investment this academic year. “For a decade, the Reading is an Investment program has provided educators a platform to introduce basic money skills to our elementary learners,” said Treasurer Pearce. “I want to thank all of our educators for making this possible – the work you’ve done in challenging times is extraordinary. I also want to congratulate the winning students, and all the students who completed this year’s program. I hope the skills you developed will help you build a money plan as you move forward in your education and career.”

People’s United Bank generously underwrote the 2019-2020 program, allowing the treasurer’s office to provide it to schools free of charge. The 2019-2020 program was sent to 142 Vermont schools.