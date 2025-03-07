Meet the candidates for Springfield superintendent

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield School District Superintendent Candidate Screening Committee is pleased to announce that we are recommending two candidates to the school board for the position of superintendent, Cheryl Gonzalez and Kerry Kennedy.

We are finalizing plans for candidate visits to our schools and interviews with the school board on Monday, March 10, 2025. Candidate school visits will take place during the day, and school board interviews will be held in the evening. There will also be opportunities for the community to learn more about the candidates through online events. Details about the finalists’ visits, as well as more information about the candidates, will be announced soon.

The Springfield School District Board is excited to welcome the finalists for Springfield’s next superintendent to our district, on Monday, March 10. The candidates will be spending the day visiting schools, meeting faculty, staff and students, and learning more about our district.

There will also be two online sessions where everyone can learn more about the finalists. The board welcomes everyone’s feedback on each candidate. Online surveys are available for comments and questions after the online candidate meet-and-greet sessions.

Gonzalez will be available for an online meet-and-greet from 4:30-5:15 p.m., at meet.google.com/pqp-yqwy-eyc. A feedback survey can be found at forms.gle/X2rnGu8KnybDE3Qf7.

Kennedy’s online meet-and-greet will be held from 5:30-6:15 p.m., at meet.google.com/wdp-toom-hie. A feedback survey can be found at forms.gle/X2rnGu8KnybDE3Qf7.

You can also access online session and survey links on the Superintendent Search page of the Springfield School District website.

After interviewing candidates on Monday evening, the board will carefully review all community survey feedback and data gathered throughout the superintendent search process. The board anticipates making an announcement regarding the selection of the successful candidate shortly after concluding deliberations and reaching a preliminary agreement.