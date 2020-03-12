McGregor Vancor is BFUHS Student of the Month for February

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that McGregor Vancor has been named the February Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. McGregor, a senior, is the son of Kevin and Gloria Vancor of Bellows Falls.

McGregor comes to school every day and consistently works hard in his courses to produce high quality work. He respectfully participates in all class conversations, expresses himself courteously, and works hard to understand the viewpoints of others when they differ from his own. Always attentive in class, McGregor asks good questions and works hard to understand things from different perspectives.

Always positive and willing to include everyone, McGregor is a good role model to others. As a polite and friendly young man, he is a pleasure to work with and an asset to any class or activity. He is willing to help, and he goes out of his way to make people feel accepted and a part of the group.

A good leader, McGregor has been involved in different aspects of the community. He has demonstrated respect and support for his peers and good sportsmanship as a teammate. He has served as captain of both the BFUHS football and baseball teams, and he recently served as manager for the BFUHS boys’ varsity basketball team.

Not only a positive member of the BFUHS school community, McGregor is a positive member of the greater community as well, as he has shown an interest in area youth sports by volunteering to help at the local peewee football camp and BFUHS basketball camp.

Clearly a qualified candidate for this honor, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have McGregor represent us this month with this award.