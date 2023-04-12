LUDLOW, Vt. – The Maryann Farley Gagner Scholarship is an annual scholarship of up to $1,000 that was established in memory of Maryann Farley Gagner, a beloved member of the Black River High School family who served our community for over 20 years. This award is given to a deserving senior who exemplifies the core values of kindness, respect, tolerance, and compassion. Maryann herself never failed to demonstrate these qualities in her interactions with students, parents, and colleagues; she was an advocate for those in need, and she lived each day in accordance with her belief in love, patience, and dedicated service to others. This scholarship is given to a graduating high school student who lives in Ludlow, Mount Holly, or Plymouth, Vt.

For more information and guidelines, please see your high school guidance department, or contact the committee at dharrisonlcsw@gmail.com.