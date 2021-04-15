Maryann Farley Gagner Memorial Scholarship now accepting applications

LUDLOW, Vt. – This scholarship has been established in memory of Maryann Farley Gagner, a beloved member of the Black River family who served our community for over 20 years. This award is given annually to a deserving senior who exemplifies the core values of kindness, respect, tolerance, and compassion. Maryann herself never failed to demonstrate these qualities in her interactions with students, parents, and colleagues; she was an advocate for those in need, and she lived each day in accordance with her belief in love, patience, and dedicated service to others. Maryann was also a champion for the underdog, encouraging each student to persevere through hard times and to never give up on themselves.

The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are a resident of Ludlow or Mount Holly. In keeping with Maryann’s spirit of inclusion, there are two options for submissions, and submissions are open to all students, regardless of academic performance. Applicants can submit to one or both. If choosing both options, applicants should submit two separate submissions. There is no word limit on submissions.

Essay 1: Explain how you have exemplified the qualities of kindness, compassion, and tolerance for others as a member of your community. How have you been an advocate for others? How have you worked to be an ally for those in need?

Essay 2: Explain how you have developed the skill of perseverance in the face of hardships in your academic or personal life. How you have overcome obstacles, and how do you plan to continue to use this skill in your future?

Also, in aligning this scholarship with Maryann’s core values, applicants are offered several choices as to how they can apply. Applicants can submit a written essay, an audio recording, or a video recording.

Deadline to submit applications is May 1, 2021 and the recipient will be announced in June. Applications should be sent to Deborah Harrison, P.O. Box 16, Cavendish, VT 05142 or emailed to dharrisonlcsw@gmail.com.