March Elks BFUHS Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Teagan Chase has been named the March Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Teagan, a sophomore, is the daughter of Michael and Heidi Chase, of Bellows Falls.

Chase works hard to improve her skills, and dedicatedly strives for excellence in her work. She never misses an assignment, and consistently performs well in her assessments. Her dedication to her studies is evident in the care and effort she puts into every task. Chase frequently seeks additional help to ensure she fully grasps the material, demonstrating a strong commitment to her academic success. She is not only hardworking, but also generous, and always willing to help her classmates.

While she is quiet by nature, Chase is curious, and always asks thoughtful questions when she needs clarification. She is attentive to detail, and works independently with minimal need for guidance. Teagan is always respectful during class, and maintains a positive, focused attitude, which makes her a pleasure to work with. Her contributions to the school community extend beyond the classroom as well, as she has participated behind the scenes in the recent BFUHS performance of “Annie.”

Though she is a new student this year, Chase has adapted seamlessly. Her shy nature could have made it difficult for her to engage, but she has proven to be a wonderful example of how to thrive academically and socially despite challenges. She rarely misses class, and if she does, she takes responsibility for catching up on missed work. Chase’s dedication, responsibility, and positive attitude make her an outstanding student and a great role model for her peers. We are proud to celebrate her as this month’s Elks Student of the Month.