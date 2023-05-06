Ludlow Rotary Scholarships for graduating seniors

LUDLOW, Vt. – Continuing its long tradition of awarding scholarships to eligible graduating residents who live in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, and Cavendish, the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) will fund $9,000 in awards this year. The LRC has previously awarded $280,000 in scholarships through this program. The principal source of this funding is the annual Penny Sale, which took place April 29.

The scholarships available are the Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship, Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship, Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship, Joseph Girouard Scholarship, and two additional scholarships.

Recipients are selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities, and community service.

Applications for these awards are available through the school guidance officer, and should be submitted to the LRC by May 10. Awards will be presented at the school’s annual award night program.

Daniel Kesman and Ralph Hogancamp were legendary members of the Ludlow Rotary, which is celebrating its 96th year of service to the community in 2023. Robert Kirkbride was an active member of the Ludlow Rotary for more than 60 years – an amazing record. Jay Girouard helped make the annual Rotary Penny Sale a success.

For further information, contact Mary Crowley, Ludlow Rotary scholarship chair, at kitcrow66@gmail.com. For information about individual or new business memberships in the Ludlow Rotary and its projects, visit www.ludlowrotary.com.