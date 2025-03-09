Ludlow Rotary Club seeking scholarship applicants

LUDLOW, Vt. – In keeping with its annual goal of rewarding qualified high school seniors, the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) is encouraging eligible seniors to apply for scholarships to help meet their goals for higher education following graduation from high school this year.

The LRC has awarded over $290,000 in scholarships in the past to students seeking financial assistance for college and advanced trade programs.

Graduating seniors who reside in the LRC area towns of Ludlow, Cavendish, Plymouth, and Mount Holly, who plan on pursuing higher education, are invited to apply for these scholarships. Such applications may be obtained through the guidance office of the student’s high school. They need to be submitted by May 1, to Timothy Faulkner, chair of the Ludlow Rotary Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Recipients are selected on the basis of the following criteria: scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities, and community service.

The scholarships available are the Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship, Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship, Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship and the Joseph Girouard Scholarship.

Daniel Kesman and Ralph Hogancamp were legendary members of the Ludlow Rotary, which is celebrating its 99th year of service to the community in 2025. Robert Kirkbride was an active member of the Ludlow Rotary for more than 60 years – an amazing record. Jay Girouard helped make the annual Rotary Penny Sale a success.

Applications for these awards are available through the school guidance officer, and should be submitted to the LRC by May 1. Awards will be presented at the school’s annual award night program.