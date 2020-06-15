Ludlow Rotary awards 2020 scholarships

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary has continued its long tradition of awarding scholarships to eligible graduating seniors resident in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, and Cavendish. In recent years, Ludlow Rotary funded scholarships totaling $9,000, with those scholarships now aggregating more than $270,000.

Recipients were selected on the basis of the following criteria: scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities, and community service.

The 2020 Ludlow Rotary Scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors from Black River High School and Green Mountain Union High School, as follows:

$2,000 Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship with emphasis on academic performance to Magali Aleman of GMUHS

$2,000 Robert W. Kirkbride Memorial Scholarship with emphasis on community service to Natasha Fortin of BRHS

$2,000 Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Scholarship with emphasis on vocational careers to Calvin Kelley of BRHS

$1,000 traditional scholarship awarded to Robert Hamel of BRHS

$1,000 traditional scholarship awarded to Sara Swartz of BRHS

$1,000 traditional scholarship awarded to Alexander Kirdzik of BRHS

Daniel Kesman, Ralph Hogancamp, and Robert Kirkbride were legendary members of the Ludlow Rotary, which is celebrating its 93rd year of service to the community in 2020. Until his passing earlier this year, Robert Kirkbride was an active member of the Ludlow Rotary for more than 60 years – an amazing record.

For further information, contact Tim Faulkner, Ludlow Rotary Scholarship chair, at tlfcpa@tds.net. For information about individual or business memberships in the Ludlow Rotary and its projects, visit www.ludlowrotary.com.