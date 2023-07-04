Ludlow Rotary announces scholarship winners

LUDLOW, Vt. – In keeping with its longstanding tradition, the Ludlow Rotary Club announced the winners of its 2023 scholarships, totaling $9,000. Mary Crowley, scholarship committee chairperson, indicated that the Ludlow Rotary’s scholarship program has offered over $284,000 to graduating seniors from the club’s area of service, which includes Ludlow, Plymouth, Mount Holly, and Cavendish.

Recipients of the scholarships in 2023 are: the Daniel Kessman Scholarship, worth $2,000, to Chloe Ayer of Ludlow, graduate of Green Mountain Union High School; the Robert Kirkbride Scholarship, worth $2,000, to Mia Valerie of Ludlow, graduate of Green Mountain Union High School; the Ralph Hogancamp Technical Scholarship, worth $2,000, to Jack Hinkley of Cavendish, graduate of Green Mountain Union High School; a Traditional Scholarship of $1,000, to Dominic Valente of Ludlow, graduate of Mt. Saint Joseph Academy in Rutland; a Traditional Scholarship of $1,000 to Liam O’Brien of Cavendish, graduate of Green Mountain Union High School; and a Traditional Scholarship of $1,000 to Olivia Rebetz of Ludlow, graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School.

Funding for the scholarship program is derived primarily from proceeds of the Ludlow Rotary Club’s annual Penny Sale in the Spring.