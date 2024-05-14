Ludlow-Mount Holly School Committee approves revised budget

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Mount Holly School Committee met on Monday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 8, and unanimously approved a revised budget for a new vote on Tuesday, June 4. The reductions in the approved budget combined with actions of the state legislature would reduce the tax increase to an estimated 1.74% in Ludlow, and 4.38% in Mount Holly, compared with 6.57% and 9.32% respectively in the original budget.

Two Rivers Supervisory Union (TRSU) Superintendent Lauren Fierman and business manager Cheryl Hammond presented four options to reduce spending. The school committee selected Option A, which would reduce spending by $95,212 compared with the budget rejected by the voters on April 23. Committee members felt that additional cuts would result in excessive harm to students.

Fierman and Hammond explained that the legislature changed the formula for financing schools for 2024-2025, to provide additional funding for districts like Ludlow-Mount Holly that have a large number of students from families with low incomes. This additional funding would have allowed us to maintain the same base tax rate as the current year, however, due to the failed budgets and need to reduce that tax rate, the funds were not utilized, in order to reduce the impact of the state’s estimate of the increase in property values (CLA) of 11% in Ludlow and 13% in Mount Holly.

They also explained that the major items that increased in the budget are not within the district’s control. Because middle school and high school students attend schools of their choice, the district must pay the announced tuition rates for public school and the average announced rate for independent or private school. Federal and state regulations establish eligibility for special education, and the district must provide the services needed by each student. Health benefits are determined by the state. Salary scales were negotiated several years ago, and cannot be changed. The only way to further reduce spending would be to eliminate positions by having larger classes and fewer services for students.

The only capital project included in the proposed budget is the replacement of the boiler in the Mount Holly School. All other work that would have been covered by the bond is being deferred. If the Mount Holly boiler is not replaced this summer, there is a significant risk that it could fail next winter, forcing the school to close until a replacement could be installed. Although other work, including repairing the roof in Ludlow and replacing the Ludlow boiler, will have to be done soon, the administration believes it can be deferred at least one year.

The school committee agreed that it needed to do more to inform voters about the budget. In addition to articles in the Vermont Journal, a mailing will be sent to all voters explaining the provisions in the budget, and there will be postings on local websites. They hope that providing greater information will encourage more people to vote. More information about the budget can be found on the TRSU website, www.trsu.org, or by calling the central office at 802-875-3365.

The vote will be held at the Ludlow Town Hall and the Mount Holly Town Office on Tuesday, June 4, from 10 a.m – 7 p.m. Voting can also be done in advance of that date any time the town offices are open, or voters can request absentee ballots to mail in.