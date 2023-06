LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Elementary School is the recipient of a grant from The Home Depot. On June 13, over 20 volunteers from Home Depot came and, with the help of all the kids, built a 10-by-12-foot greenhouse. The greenhouse is dedicated to Heidi Baitz, who is retiring after 38 dedicated years at Ludlow Elementary. Home Depot also provided soil, watering cans, and plants. The plant boxes on the side of the playground have been rebuilt and filled with rich soil and plants.