Logan Lisai is BFUHS September student of the month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Logan Lisai has been named the September Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Logan, a senior, is the son of Shane and Kristie Lisai of Rockingham.

Logan is a member of the Marilee Huntoon Chapter of the Jesse A. Judd National Honor Society and is a dedicated student who takes challenging classes and works hard to master the curriculum and grow as a learner. Always willing to participate in class discussions, he is inquisitive, energetic and actively adds a new dimension of depth to class assignments and activities. Logan is one of the top scholars in the Class of 2021 and is a pleasure to work with.

A young man with commendable character, Logan can be relied on to produce original and creative work. An attribute that sticks out for Logan is the respect that others have toward him. Whether it is the staff at Bellows Falls Union High School, his peers or even parents in the stands at athletic competitions, he is revered as one of the school’s finest. When it comes to the staff, Logan is looked upon as an honest and dedicated student who is nothing short of a pleasure to have in class. Within the student body, he has emerged as a leader. Students gravitate toward this courteous and respected young man.

A good role model to others, Logan leads by example. Whether it is by helping out a classmate who is struggling in a class, a fellow athlete on the field, or by just offering a hello and friendly smile to brighten someone’s day, Logan can be counted on to help others. He shows dedication and sportsmanship both on the field and in the classroom and represents BFUHS and the community positivity in the hallways, in town, and while traveling to other schools.

Logan is not only dedicated to his studies, but he is dedicated to helping in the community, as evidenced by the time he has spent helping with the Pee Wee football and the Rockingham Recreational Youth Basketball programs.

Clearly deserving of this award, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Logan represent us this month. Congratulations, Logan.