Local students named to honors lists

Clark University of Worcester, Mass. Dean’s List
Abigail K. Cravinho of Bellows Falls, first honors
Maxwell P. Lutz of Perkinsville, first honors
Nicholas M. Mitchell of Putney, first honors
Julianne L. Liebow of Townshend, first honors
Andrew M. Foster of Putney, second honors
Jack T. Langeloh of Putney, second honors
Northern Vermont University President’s List
Samantha Laplante of Springfield
Zachary Obrien of Springfield
Samantha Pike of Chester
Isaac Robison of Springfield
Tristan Robison of Springfield
Northern Vermont University Dean’s List
Emily Barr of Ludlow
Noah Bemis of Athens
William Bishop of Springfield
Ariel Day of Springfield
Stone Hill College of Easton, Mass. Dean’s list
Aaron J. Merril of Ludlow
Union College of Schenectady, N.Y. Dean’s List
Aedan Coger of Chester
Jesse Jerome-Wrenn of Dummerston
Lily Walker Money of Brownsville
University of New England of Maine Dean’s List
Lily Jade Burgess of Cavendish
Makenna Goodrich of Springfield