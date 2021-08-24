Local students named to honors lists

Clark University of Worcester, Mass. Dean’s List

Abigail K. Cravinho of Bellows Falls, first honors

Maxwell P. Lutz of Perkinsville, first honors

Nicholas M. Mitchell of Putney, first honors

Julianne L. Liebow of Townshend, first honors

Andrew M. Foster of Putney, second honors

Jack T. Langeloh of Putney, second honors

Northern Vermont University President’s List

Samantha Laplante of Springfield

Zachary Obrien of Springfield

Samantha Pike of Chester

Isaac Robison of Springfield

Tristan Robison of Springfield

Northern Vermont University Dean’s List

Emily Barr of Ludlow

Noah Bemis of Athens

William Bishop of Springfield

Ariel Day of Springfield

Stone Hill College of Easton, Mass. Dean’s list

Aaron J. Merril of Ludlow

Union College of Schenectady, N.Y. Dean’s List

Aedan Coger of Chester

Jesse Jerome-Wrenn of Dummerston

Lily Walker Money of Brownsville

University of New England of Maine Dean’s List

Lily Jade Burgess of Cavendish

Makenna Goodrich of Springfield