Local students celebrate graduations

Endicott College, Beverly, Mass.
Andrew Smith of Weston, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice
Plymouth State University, Plymouth, N.H.
Sean Kenney of Chester, Bachelor of Science in sports management
University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, Pa.
Elkanah Linder of Townshend, Doctor of Pharmacy
Vermont Academy of Science and Technology, VTC
Owen Ameden of Jamaica
Ryan Antonivich of Perkinsville
Sarah Devereux of Cavendish
Owen Perry of Westminster
Theron Wilkinson of Bellows Falls
Vermont Technical College
Branden Bryant of Springfield, Associate of Applied Science in business management and technology
Halley Riley-Elliott of Mount Holly, Associate of Applied Science in diesel power technology
Lain Stevens of Grafton, Associate of Applied Science in diesel power technology
Leanna Mager of Westminster, Associate of Applied Science in veterinary technology
Ewan McGrath of Chester, Associate of Engineering in mechanical engineering technology
Ilana Newton of W. Townshend, Associate of Science in nursing
Deven Carrier of Westminster, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering technology
Michael Gurney of Springfield, Bachelor of Science in construction management
Caleb White of Chester, Bachelor of Science in electromechanical engineering technology
Matthew Power of Springfield, Bachelor of Science in professional pilot technology