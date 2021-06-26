Local students celebrate graduations

Endicott College, Beverly, Mass.

Andrew Smith of Weston, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice

Plymouth State University, Plymouth, N.H.

Sean Kenney of Chester, Bachelor of Science in sports management

University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, Pa.

Elkanah Linder of Townshend, Doctor of Pharmacy

Vermont Academy of Science and Technology, VTC

Owen Ameden of Jamaica

Ryan Antonivich of Perkinsville

Sarah Devereux of Cavendish

Owen Perry of Westminster

Theron Wilkinson of Bellows Falls

Vermont Technical College

Branden Bryant of Springfield, Associate of Applied Science in business management and technology

Halley Riley-Elliott of Mount Holly, Associate of Applied Science in diesel power technology

Lain Stevens of Grafton, Associate of Applied Science in diesel power technology

Leanna Mager of Westminster, Associate of Applied Science in veterinary technology

Ewan McGrath of Chester, Associate of Engineering in mechanical engineering technology

Ilana Newton of W. Townshend, Associate of Science in nursing

Deven Carrier of Westminster, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering technology

Michael Gurney of Springfield, Bachelor of Science in construction management

Caleb White of Chester, Bachelor of Science in electromechanical engineering technology

Matthew Power of Springfield, Bachelor of Science in professional pilot technology