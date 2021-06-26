Local students achieve honors lists

College of Charleston Dean’s List

Paige Kelley of Ludlow

 

Roger Williams University Dean’s List

Allison Kenney of Chester

 

Springfield College Dean’s List

Nathan Claussen of Townshend

Samantha Mirra of Springfield

 

University of Rhode Island Dean’s List

Griff Waryas of Bellows Falls

 

Vermont Technical College President’s List

Ryan Cooney of Springfield

Hayley Bean of Brownsville

 

Vermont Technical College Dean’s List

Teagan Bacon of Bellows Fall

Andrea Garcia of Proctorsville

Matthew Power of Springfield

Caleb White of Chester

Gabriel Wilkinson of Bellows Fall

