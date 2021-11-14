Local student wins 24th Annual Ghost Story Contest

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Saugus.net has announced the winners for its 24th annual Halloween ghost story contest. One was from right here in Cavendish.

Lorien Strange has won first place in the high school category with her story “Aos Sì.” This is not her first time winning this contest; she also won last year with her story “They Fly Out In Winter” and the year before with her story “Bayou Fog.” She currently attends the Expeditionary School at Black River.

Competition was fierce. Her story was up against entries not just from most of the U.S. states and Canadian provinces, but also many countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Other winners this year came from England, Georgia, India, Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey, South Carolina, Iran, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

All the winning stories themselves plus charts showing the distribution of winners can be found online at www.saugus.net/Contests/Halloween.