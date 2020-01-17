Leland & Gray boys, Bellows Falls girls win at home

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – On Monday, Jan. 13, Leland & Gray boys’ varsity basketball beat Long Trail 53-44 at home. Junior Liam Towle had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and sophomore Jeremy Graves had 8 points and 9 rebounds. Their next game is Thursday, Jan. 23 on the road at Rivendell Academy in Orford, N.H. at 7 p.m.

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Bellows Falls girls were also at home where they defeated Hartford 47-42, bringing their record to 3-4 in a three-game winning streak.

According to Coach Todd Wells, “Hartford got into a little foul trouble in the second, and we were able to capitalize on it going up 26-17 at the half. Hartford outscored us in the second half, 25-21. We could have easily held our heads down and let this one get away from us, but we kept our heads up, showed some resilience to come away with our third win in a row. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going when we travel to Mill River on Friday.”

Taylor Goodell had her first double-double of the season: 14 points and 13 rebounds. Halle Dickerson scored 13 points.

Kennedy Mullen from Hartford scored 17 points.