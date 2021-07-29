Lauren A. Kaija awarded Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Salisbury Prize

READING, Vt. – Worcester Polytechnic Institute has announced that Lauren A. Kaija of Reading, Vt., Class of 2021, majoring in environmental engineering and international and global studies, was awarded the university’s Salisbury Prize for academic excellence.

A total of 27 undergraduate students, out of a class of more than 1,200, were nominated by their departments to receive this award. The Salisbury Prize was instituted in 1871 by Stephen Salisbury, a 19th century businessman and philanthropist who was one of the founders of WPI. Salisbury, who also served as President of the Board of Trustees, established the award to recognize outstanding members of the senior class “who have faithfully, industriously, and with distinguished attainment” completed all course and project requirements for the bachelor’s degree.

“These students exemplify the spirit of WPI,” said Dean of Undergraduate Studies Arthur C. Heinricher. “WPI is more than an academically elite university; from the moment our students set foot on this campus, we challenge them to use their intelligence and their abilities to solve problems and help people around the world. In addition to their exceptional coursework, each recipient of a Salisbury Prize has done outstanding work in all three of WPI’s required projects, one in the Humanities and Arts, one addressing a problem at the intersection of science and technology with human need, and one in their major area of study. These students have helped make WPI a better place to study and work.”