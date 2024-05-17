Lake Rescue Association environmental education scholarship

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Lake Rescue Association in Ludlow, Vt., is offering the $1,000 Mary Rita Batesole Environmental Education Scholarship to graduating high school seniors in Windsor County or surrounding towns, who are pursuing continuing college or vocational environmental education, broadly defined. Students must demonstrate a strong commitment to the environment, and be planning to earn a degree or certificate in any field related to understanding and promoting environmental health and/or environmental sustainability.

This scholarship was created in 2019, in memory of Mary Rita “M.R.” Batesole, whose many years of committed stewardship of the environmental health and wellbeing of Lakes Rescue and Lake Pauline in Ludlow, Vt., was unwavering. The application deadline is May 31. For more details and the application, or to donate to the MRB scholarship fund, visit www.lakerescue.org/events-press/scholarship.