Kurn Hattin students celebrate reading

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin’s kindergarten and first graders had a special day at the end of March to celebrate reading. They enjoyed a pajama day, making monster bookmarks, and holding a read-a-thon in which they read books many different ways such as reading with sunglasses, outside, and to the class pet guinea pig! They even had the School Principal, Mr. Simunovic, as their last classroom mystery reader of the month.

The class read a total of 65 books in March and each student earned a certificate for being a “Super Reader” as well as a bag of “bookworm” gummy worms.

For more information, go to www.kurnhattin.org.