Kurn Hattin student named Vermont American Legion essay champion

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Deeanna Nicol, Class of 2020 at New England Kurn Hattin Homes, was named as this year’s Americanism Essay champion for grades 7-8 by the Pierce-Lawton Unit 37 Vermont American Legion Auxiliary.

This national Americanism essay contest, open to students in grades 3-12 and sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, promotes patriotism and responsible citizenship. The title of this year’s contest was “How can we address the health and wellbeing of our veterans, the military, and their families?”

Thirteen students from Kurn Hattin submitted essays in the statewide contest this year, and this is the second consecutive year that a Kurn Hattin student’s essay has been selected as state champion.

Deeanna’s winning essay will be forwarded to the National Eastern Division Championship where a select few will be sent to the National Finals. Congratulations to Deeanna and thank you to everyone at the Vermont American Legion Auxiliary and Kurn Hattin social studies teacher Richard Long!

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey: www.kurnhattin.org.