WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin staff have been busy refreshing the campus in anticipation of the children’s return when it is safe to do so. Residential Services staff created an organization plan for several buildings and the storage spaces to give them “new life” by being cleaned up, given a fresh coat of paint, and an inventory done of supplies. The camping and fishing equipment rooms are in great shape for the children’s summer activities. A room has been designated for all the holiday items and a new space has been created for the Monarchs Dance Ensemble to rehearse and store their items. The daunting task of inventorying and reorganizing the clothes locker is underway.

The primary job of all of our residential staff is staying in consistent contact with our children through calls, cards, emails, and dropping off items to those who live locally. In addition to that very important work, they are cleaning and organizing each cottage – inside and out – working with our maintenance crew to repaint some rooms, and getting each cottage in tip-top shape in anticipation of our children’s return. The maintenance crew has the school and floors sparkling clean.

“I’ve coined the phrase ‘making lemonade’ as a push for all of us to work together to beautify and organize this campus in eager anticipation of the children’s return. We miss them so much!” states Ellen Wood, director of Residential Services. “I can’t wait to see their faces when they enter the buildings for the first time and see all the refreshing at the school and cottages. Everything that we are doing is to the benefit of the children. The common trait that all who work here carry is of being a helper and caregiver, and we are lonely without the children to brighten our days. Our work is just not the same without the sounds of the children on campus, and them keeping us all on our toes to be the best role models and support for them.”

“Through our comprehensive outreach plan, we are staying in close connection with each child,” Ms. Wood continues. “When I get to see a child through a glass door as I drop off a card to a family, it just makes my day better and gives me more pep in my step to make it through this unprecedented time in our world.”

As we all manage our way through this global pandemic, we at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children hope that you and your families stay safe and well. For more information, go to www.kurnhattin.org.