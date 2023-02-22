Kurn Hattin Homes for Children receives NEASC accreditation

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – It is our distinct honor and pleasure to announce that Kurn Hattin Homes has received initial NEASC accreditation.

Beth Hamilton from NEASC wrote in her announcement letter: “The Commission commends the … [Homes] for its continued, heartfelt commitment to the children of KHH. The school is doing everything possible to provide for their learning and personal development.”

“As a member of three different teams visiting KHH over the past five years, it has been a privilege for me to meet with the dedicated members of the adult community and tour both the educational and residential facilities. There is no doubt in my mind that KHH is nurturing the young children in its care with a commitment to the original mission of its founding. I commend the …[Homes] for the transparency of the adult community and its willingness to accept suggestions for growth and improvement. KHH has embraced accreditation as a process that demonstrates the highest levels of quality assurance and, no less importantly, leverages school improvement. KHH should celebrate its accomplishments and the areas of commendation by the commission. These are proud achievements and milestones in the life of the … [Homes].”

Kurn Hattin Homes has enjoyed the status of being a Vermont Approved Independent School from the Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) for many decades, and we sought this additional independent accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). We thank all members of the KHH community for their hard work in our initial self-study as well as in all of the subsequent NEASC team visits and progress reports.

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Visit our website for more information www.kurnhattin.org.