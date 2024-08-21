Kurn Hattin earns fifth consecutive top rating from Charity Navigator

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes is proud to announce it has been awarded a four-star rating for the fifth consecutive year by Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest independent charity evaluator.

“This is our highest possible rating,” says Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, “and indicates that the organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. Kurn Hattin’s streak of five consecutive four-star ratings is tangible proof that it outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Kurn Hattin Homes apart from its peers, and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

Kurn Hattin’s executive director, Stephen Harrison, says the organization was extremely pleased and honored to hear the news of another outstanding rating. “Our mission to positively transform the lives of children and their families is deeply dependent on the generosity of our donors. This can only be accomplished if our supporters trust that we are using their contributions wisely and effectively. This Charity Navigator four-star rating validates our practices, and will reinforce donors’ faith in the integrity of our efforts on behalf of the children we serve.”

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering children in difficult circumstances a safe haven, a quality education, a stronger sense of self, and a brighter future.

Please visit www.kurnhattin.org to learn more about Kurn Hattin Homes.

Forbes, Business Week, and Kiplinger’s Financial Magazine, among others, have profiled and celebrated Charity Navigator’s unique method of applying data-driven analysis to the charitable sector. They evaluate 10 times more charities than their nearest competitor, and currently attract more visitors to their website than all other charity rating groups combined, thus making them the leading charity evaluator in America. Visit their Faceboook page at www.facebook.com/charitynavigator.