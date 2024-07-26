Kinhaven Concert Hall expansion milestone

WESTON, Vt. – On Saturday, July 13, Kinhaven Music School held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its concert hall. The nonprofit organization announced that it has raised $1 million toward its capital campaign, reaching an important milestone toward its $2 million goal.

“This is an important step in Kinhaven’s journey to achieve its vision of becoming a national model of youth development through music-centered education that inspires the growth of the whole person,” said executive codirector Anthony Mazzocchi.

Fifty friends, donors, Kinhaven students and alumni, and board trustees attended the event. Windham County State Sen. Allison Clarkson also attended and spoke in support of the project, saying that it is an important development for the arts in southern Vermont and to the local economy. Following the groundbreaking, attendees enjoyed a performance by Kinhaven faculty.

To accommodate the growth of Kinhaven’s programs and audiences, Kinhaven’s capital campaign will raise the funds to expand and renovate its concert hall, faculty and student housing, and dining hall, as well as grow its endowment to support operational expenses and financial aid. To date, Kinhaven has undertaken only two previous capital campaigns in its nearly 75-year history. The expansion of the concert hall, which was constructed in 1964, will include additional practice spaces, seating for students and the public, improved safety and accessibility features, and upgraded amenities.

“It’s exciting to see our facilities catching up to meet the needs of the modern era,” said John Engels, president of the board of trustees. “This project is critically important to ensuring that Kinhaven maintains its relevance, not only to our talented and passionate young musicians, but also to Weston and the surrounding community.”

In March 2024, Kinhaven announced a trailblazing new Semester Program, a residential fall semester program for high school students that will launch in 2025. In collaboration with the esteemed Burr and Burton Academy, this program is the first semester-long high school music intensive in the nation.

Founded in 1952 by David and Dorothy Dushkin, who believed in the interconnectedness of music and life, Kinhaven has evolved into a renowned institution hosting five nationally recognized programs. Its alumni include Grammy-winning artists, members of major orchestras and leading chamber music ensembles, faculty at prestigious music institutions, and countless students whose talents led them to pursue their dreams in other fields.

Kinhaven’s summer programs continue through the end of August, with weekly performances by faculty and students that are free and open to the public, and also available via livestream. To learn more, visit www.kinhaven.org.