CHESTER, Vt. – Jordan Stewart, Class of 2020, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Vermont. Stewart, from Chester, is a mechanical engineering major in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20% of their class in their respective college or school.