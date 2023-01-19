Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Camp Scholarship

WALPOLE, N.H. – Does your child have interest in farms or gardening? Would they like to explore these interests this summer? The Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship endeavors to connect young people with agriculture and the natural world around them. Through this scholarship, the Monadnock Localvores hope to inspire the next generation of local farmers and local food supporters, by giving regional children an opportunity, through summer camp, after school programs, or membership to NOFA NH, to experience sustainable farming practices first-hand and watch their efforts bear fruit.

The Monadnock Localvores are now accepting applications for 2023 as well as donations to the scholarship fund. Applications are due by March 31, and donations are accepted throughout the year. For more information, to request application materials, or to donate to the scholarship fund, please contact the Cheshire County Conservation District at 603-756-2988 ext.4 or info@cheshireconservation.org

Each year the Monadnock Localvores aim to provide scholarships to at least 25 youth and hope to accommodate as many children as funding can allow in 2023. More information is also available online at www.cheshireconservation.org/monadnock-localvores

If you are interested in receiving a paper copy, or a specified number of applications, please contact the CCCD by phone or email.