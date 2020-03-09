Isaac Wilkinson is second place winner of Good Citizen scholarship

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Cavendish William French DAR chapter is proud to announce that Isaac Wilkinson of Bellows Falls Union High School has been selected by the Vermont DAR as second place winner in the Good Citizen scholarship program. This is the first year that Vermont DAR has awarded first and second places both in the female and male category.

Isaac and his family are invited to attend the DAR spring meeting to be held May 2, 2020 at the Langevin House in Randolph Center, Vt.

Isaac is the son of Chris and Kim Wilkinson of Bellows Falls, Vt.