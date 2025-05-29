Hailee Galandak-Cochran, of Bellows Falls, named 2025 Emerging Leader

REGION – Twenty-seven Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders were recognized on May 20, during the eighth annual Southern Vermont Economy Summit. Hailee Galandak-Cochran, of Bellows Falls, was recognized during this event as an Emerging Leader.

This annual recognition event, conducted by the Southern Vermont Young Professionals and the Shires Young Professionals, celebrates young people from the Bennington and Windham regions. Individuals were nominated based on their work as community leaders and volunteers, and for their professional accomplishments and commitment to serving the region. The celebration was sponsored by the Community College of Vermont, Vermont Community Foundation, and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

When nominated, each Emerging Leader was asked to share their thoughts and hopes for southern Vermont. Many cited the region’s strong community fabric as one of our most valuable assets. “I believe Vermont is uniquely positioned to confront our current challenges head on,” said Zoe Contros Kearl, a recently elected member of the Shaftsbury Selectboard. “The way forward is community – food pantries, investment in small business, strengthening of infrastructure, and radical kindness. Vermonters have lived this way forever – independent, resilient, stalwart – and I’m proud to do my part.”

Ana Mejia, homeownership specialist at Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, is working to uplift Vermont’s BIPOC population. “I am really concerned about widening racial disparities in wealth, income, and homeownership, especially in our predominantly white state of Vermont,” she said. “Through my work and volunteer efforts, I have been developing programs that specifically support communities of color in achieving their goals around homeownership, and to prepare to serve on nonprofit boards or state commissions.”

Retaining younger residents and strengthening available career pathways were frequently noted as vital to our region’s future, and many of the 2025 Emerging Leaders have taken it upon themselves to mentor others in their workplaces. “By encouraging young people to build their confidence and develop their skills, I hope to contribute to a future where they not only stay in Vermont, but actively help shape its continued growth and success,” said Stacey Reeve, a quality systems engineer at Chroma Technology, who grew up in Grafton and returned to the area after college. “I was fortunate to find a remarkable employer nearby, allowing me to build my career close to home.”

Many of the 2025 Emerging Leaders have grown up here, and say they have chosen to stay or return because of their fierce love for and belief in this place. An equal number are fairly new to Vermont, and have sought out opportunities to support and enhance the communities they’ve so quickly fallen in love with.

“Southern Vermont’s environment of mutual respect for each other’s creative spirit is one that has helped me grow personally and professionally,” said Nathan Scull, food hub operations manager at Food Connects. “It is a dynamic and beautiful place. It is in this space that I choose to live, foster friendships, and raise a family. I happily root myself here.”

All of the 2025 Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders will be nominated for the Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Rising Star awards. Visit www.sovermontzone.com/emerging-leaders to learn about each of the 2025 Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders and see past awardees.