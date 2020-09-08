Governor’s Institutes online leadership immersion for high schoolers

REGION – The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont is introducing a brand new, online Advanced Leadership Immersion for high schoolers starting this October and invites applications from interested young people as of Sept. 1.

Known for its innovative in-person and online accelerated learning communities for young Vermonters, GIV is offering this immersion to motivated, passionate, and curious 10-12th graders anywhere in Vermont as well as to 2020 graduates who are not currently enrolled in college. Interested people can find more information at www.giv.org/apply. Tuition is pay-what-you-can.

The immersion is designed to deliver broad-based skills to hone students’ leadership abilities for the future across a wide range of applications, whether they’re looking to lead projects, groups, businesses, or initiatives. Topics to be examined will include community, inclusivity and strategy, drawing from theoretical frameworks including adaptive and systemic leadership.

Much of the coursework will be conducted offline, with scheduled online classes and speaker presentations occurring one weekend a month through May. Students who complete the immersion will earn a Certificate in Advanced Leadership and may be eligible for high school credit at the discretion of their high school.

Prerequisites include a capacity for in-depth and independent learning. Participation in a previous Governor’s Institute or Immersion is not required. Interested students facing technology limitations are encouraged to call GIV at 802-865-4448 to discuss how we may be able to help you participate.

GIV is proud to present this opportunity in partnership with 4-H and the Vermont Agency of Education. For more information, visit www.giv.org/institutes/leadership or email info@giv.org.