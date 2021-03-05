Girls on the Run Vermont spring 2021 coaching opportunities

REGION – Girls on the Run Vermont’s 2021 spring coach registration is open and seeking additional coaches across the state of Vermont. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The eight-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development, and foster team building and community service. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. Lesson content covers topics such as empathy, friendship, identifying and managing emotions, and more. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in a celebratory 5k run/walk event.

Girls on the Run Vermont has implemented safety and program modifications to ensure the wellbeing of coaches and girls this season due to Covid-19. All state and local guidelines will be adhered to regarding physical distancing and other health and safety protocol. Coaches are trained in all aspects of GOTRVT policies including these new guidelines. The program will be offered in-person with the ability to pivot to a virtual space should weather or community illness dictate. Volunteers provide critical leadership and the nonprofit organization is currently seeking coaches to facilitate the program with small teams capped at 12 girls. The season starts the week of April 5 statewide.

Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be a minimum of 18 years old to serve as an assistant or 21 years old to serve as a head coach. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a training session.

For more information about coaching and Girls on the Run Vermont, visit www.gotrvt.org/coach.