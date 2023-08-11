Flood Brook welcomes new principal

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – As fate would have it, Johanna Liskowsky-Doak’s first week as the Flood Brook School (FBS) principal featured record setting levels of rain, and devastating floods in the school’s four mountain towns.

“I saw how neighbors and strangers pulled together to donate time, resources, and moral support, to help our community get back on its feet,” says Liskowsky-Doak. “Their commitment to help each other in a time of need was a clear sign to me that I was working in a special place. What an incredible opportunity for an educator.”

Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union (BRSU) Superintendent Randi Lowe saw an opportunity as well. “When the Flood Brook principal position became open, we were fortunate to have someone like Johanna on deck as assistant principal, ready to move up to the next level,” says Lowe. “She’s only been with us for one year, but she already has the confidence of the staff and the kids love her.”

Born and educated in Vermont and New England, Liskowsky-Doak seemed destined for a career in education. “Both of my parents were educators, and I always loved working with young people,” she says. “I feed off their energy.”

Between earning undergraduate and graduate degrees in journalism, environmental science, and education at Keene State and Antioch University in New Hampshire, Liskowsky-Doak traveled across the continent to Alaska. She worked for the United State’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, conducting outreach programs to public schools – like ‘adopt a stream’ – to help preserve the salmon industry. “I know much more about Pacific salmon than I ever thought I would.”

Her experience in the land of the midnight sun helped Liskowsky-Doak secure her first teaching position in Vermont. “The chief administrator at Bellows Falls told me that if I could move to Alaska alone and be successful, I could handle being a special educator at their school.”

Liskowsky-Doak’s career path included a stop at Shelburne Farms as the field trip coordinator for their school program, before accepting a spot as a special educator and science teacher in Hinsdale, N.H., and then as the seventh grade science teacher at Leland and Gray Union Middle School and High School in Townshend, Vt. The urge to take the next step into school administration took some time.

“I have this tendency to look for better ways to do things,” Liskowsky-Doak says. “When I see a problem or obstacle in the classroom or in the school, I start to wonder, ‘How can we fix this? How can this be more effective?’ At first I thought everyone felt this way, but over time I realized that’s not always the case. I began to recognize that my way of thinking was not as common as I thought.” When it was suggested to her that she think about this move, she decided to give it a try.

After seven years in the classroom, Liskowsky-Doak was first an instructional coach at Leland and Gray, and then moved into the dean of students position, followed by the assistant principal position. In the AP role, Liskowsky-Doak served as the school’s primary discipline coordinator for students in both middle and high school, and was the lead administrator for the middle school. After a few years on the job and her own two young sons entering middle school, she began to look for other opportunities. “I wanted to keep my role as a parent and life in Newfane separate from my career. My husband and I want to be able to fully enjoy their school experience with no added distractions.”

When an assistant principal position opened up at nearby Flood Brook in 2022, Liskowsky-Doak jumped at the chance. Not only did she relish the job’s primary attention on special education, she also loved the prospect of moving from a middle/high school focus, to one directed towards elementary/middle school kids.

“The young children are adorable, fun, and excited to learn – they want love, care, and a dependable routine,” she says. “And middle schoolers are so goofy, I love their silliness. They are going through a dramatic stage of development and trying to figure out just who they are. I love the challenge.”

Liskowsky-Doak’s newest opportunity at the Flood Brook position is already underway. “I see myself primarily as a facilitator,” she says. “My role is to draw out the best ideas from students, parents, and the community. If we can come together on the common core set of values we want for our school, we have the capacity to deliver on that promise.”

Early discussions with parents and staff already point to some broad agreement on paths to pursue: rigorous academics, exposure to the arts and culture, a safe and supporting school environment, and time spent learning outdoors.

The environmental offerings at Flood Brook present a unique opportunity. With its 25 acres of land filled with trails, athletic fields, hills, and forest, the Flood Brook campus has a rich natural landscape at its doors. “As a Vermonter who loves to ski, camp, and hike, the outdoors is like one large classroom,” Liskowsky-Doak says. “We need to take full advantage of that gift. I can’t wait to get started.”