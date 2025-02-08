Flood Brook School kindergarten registration

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Parents residing in the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston, or tuitioning towns are invited to contact the Flood Brook School office at aalford@floodbrook.org or tgreene@floodbrook.org, from March 3-7, to register their child or children who will be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2025, for the 2025-2026 kindergarten class. When you contact us, we will provide further information on the registration process. The following documentation is also required for registration: birth certificate, current immunization record, current physical exam, proof of residency (lease or deed plus one other form of ID with address). For more information, please call 802-824-6811.