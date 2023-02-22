Flood Brook School 2023 Kindergarten Registration

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Parents residing in the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston, or tuitioning towns are invited to contact the Flood Brook School office at aalford@floodbrook.org or tgreene@floodbrook.org from March 6-10 to register their children who will be five years of age by Sept. 1, 2023 for the 2023-2024 Kindergarten class.

When you contact us, we will provide further information on the registration process. The following documentation is also required for registration: birth certificate, current immunization record, current physical exam, and proof of residency (lease or deed plus one other form of ID with name and address).