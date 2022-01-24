First OLLI program of 2022 postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Due to the current Covid situation, the first Springfield Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program of the Spring 2022 semester has been postponed.

The program on ‘Landscape Design for Pollinators’ will no longer be held on Feb. 8. OLLI plans to reschedule it for later in the spring. This program will be co-sponsored by the Springfield Garden Club.

OLLI plans to continue offering the programs but will reschedule them for a later time. Should they need to postpone a program, they specify that they will make every effort to reschedule it for a later date. Changes to programming will be indicated through the website www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield as well as through local newspapers and by email and phone.

Due to the current condition of Covid-19, the University of Vermont expects all participants at UVM sponsored non-credit events (including OLLI), to be vaccinated. Masks are required to be worn indoors. For full health & safety information, go to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.