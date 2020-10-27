Fire prevention coloring contest winners

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Fire Department held a coloring contest at Ludlow Elementary School for Fire Prevention Week. The fire department sent students home with fire prevention educational books since they were unable to present in person this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Students in K-3 entered a coloring contest while students in grades 4-6 entered a drawing contest.

The winners in each grade were Connor S., pre-kindergarten; Juliette, first grade; Zoey B., second grade; Jameson W., third grade; Oliviah E., fourth grade; Matthew B., fifth grade; and Jaida G., sixth grade.