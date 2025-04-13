Final call for Winona Smith Scholarship applications

REGION – The deadline for applications to the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Vermont Education Fund Winona Smith Scholarship is quickly approaching.

Applications can be found at www.bit.ly/LWVScholarshipDetails, are due on April 30, by 11:59 p.m., and can be completed online. Students need to submit two essays of 500 words, one on issues concerning voting rights, and the other on the impact of a recent civic, national, or world event. A letter of recommendation from a teacher is also required, and can be submitted at www.bit.ly/LWVTeacherRec.

Three $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to three students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement, and come highly recommended by their teacher. The scholarship can be applied towards continuation of education in an accredited vocational-technical or trade school, and two- or four-year college or university. Scholarship recipients will be announced on June 1.

Created in 1998 to honor the legacy of league leader Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities of civic participation and community service that Smith displayed.

Last year, LWV scholarships were awarded to students from Essex and Winooski High Schools, and St. Johnsbury Academy.

Questions can be directed to scholarship coordinator Audrey Grant, at lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.