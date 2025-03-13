February Elks BFUHS Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Cadance James has been named the February Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Cadance, a junior, is the daughter of Jarrod and Jill James, of Bellows Falls, Vt.

James, an exceptional student whose dedication and work ethic set her apart, is a pleasure to have in the classroom. She works hard in her courses, consistently demonstrating an unwavering commitment to her education, a deep curiosity for learning, and an impressive ability to engage with complex material.

Not only is James a hard worker, she is also an active participant in discussions, is always eager to contribute thoughtful insights, and asks meaningful questions. She never shies away from a challenge, and approaches obstacles with a problem-solving mindset and a willingness to grow. Whether working independently or collaborating with peers, James maintains a level of professionalism and focus that are rare among students her age.

Beyond her academic strengths, James possesses an innate sense of responsibility and integrity. She takes ownership of her learning, consistently striving for excellence in everything she does. Her passion for knowledge is contagious, inspiring those around her to push themselves further.

Without a doubt, James is a standout student who will thrive in any academic or professional setting. BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have her represent us with this award.