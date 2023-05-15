“Fearless Futures” summit at BFUHS

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – BDCC’s Pipelines and Pathways Program (P3) will present the Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) Fearless Futures Summit on Tuesday, June 6 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the BFUHS gymnasium. Students from BFUHS, Bellows Falls Middle School, Brattleboro Union High School, and the Windham Regional Career Center are invited to attend.

The Fearless Futures Summit is more than a traditional career or college fair. Presenters will offer interactive stations to showcase the myriad opportunities at their organizations, and pathways to success of which students may not be aware. Students will gain confidence, and position themselves for thriving futures in Windham County and beyond.