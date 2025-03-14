Farm to School and Early Childhood Vision grants open now

REGION – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets (VAAFM) announces the availability of grant funds to expand farm-to-school and early childhood programming in Vermont. The Farm to School and Early Childhood Vision Grant supports projects that amplify innovative work in individual school communities, strengthen farm-to-school support services, and reach underserved school and early childhood communities.

Schools, school districts, early childhood educators, after-school programs, and nonprofits working in partnership with other organizations in the Vermont Farm to School and Early Childhood Network, are eligible to apply. $275,000 is available to award, and all awards will be between $10,000-$60,000.

The purpose of the Vermont Farm to School and Early Childhood Program is to help Vermont schools and early childhood programs develop farm-to-school programs that will sustain relationships with local farmers and producers, enrich the educational experience of students, improve the health of Vermont children, and enhance Vermont’s agricultural economy. The Vermont Farm to School and Early Childhood Program was authorized by the Vermont State Legislature in 2006 with the enactment of the Rozo Mclaughlin Farm-to-School Program Act.

Applications are due Thursday, April 10, at 2 p.m. Interested applicants can learn more at www.agriculture.vermont.gov/farmtoschool.

For program questions, please contact Gina Clithero, VAAFM Farm to Institution program manager at gina.clithero@vermont.gov or 802-585-6225.