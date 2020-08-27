Fall sports schedule, Sept. 4-19

REGION – Fall sports are back. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4 –
Football
Bellows Falls at Spaulding, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Springfield at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Woodstock at Springfield, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8 –
Boys Soccer
Arlington Memorial at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9 –
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11 –
Boys Soccer
Springfield and Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12 –
Football
Brattleboro at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Windsor, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Thetford at Leland & Gray, 11 a.m.
Woodstock at Springfield, 7 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14 –
Field Hockey
Springfield at Burr & Burton, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15 –
Boys Soccer
Stratton Mountain at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Leland & Gray at Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 –
Boys Soccer
Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Springfield at Hartford, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18 –
Football
Bellows Falls at Mount Anthony, 7 p.m.
Woodstock at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 12 p.m
Girls Soccer
Hartford at Springfield, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 3:15 p.m.