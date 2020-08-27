Fall sports schedule, Sept. 4-19

REGION – Fall sports are back. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 4 –

Football

Bellows Falls at Spaulding, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Springfield at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Woodstock at Springfield, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 8 –

Boys Soccer

Arlington Memorial at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9 –

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 11 –

Boys Soccer

Springfield and Randolph, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 12 –

Football

Brattleboro at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Windsor, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Thetford at Leland & Gray, 11 a.m.

Woodstock at Springfield, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 14 –

Field Hockey

Springfield at Burr & Burton, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15 –

Boys Soccer

Stratton Mountain at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Leland & Gray at Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 –

Boys Soccer

Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Springfield at Hartford, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 18 –

Football

Bellows Falls at Mount Anthony, 7 p.m.

Woodstock at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sunapee at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 19 –

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 12 p.m

Girls Soccer

Hartford at Springfield, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain at Sunapee, 3:15 p.m.