Fall sports schedule, Oct. 8-17

REGION – Fall sports are back. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Keene at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Mill River, 4 p.m.
Newport at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.
Windsor at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
Otter Valley at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.
Cross Country
Bellows Falls at Rutland, 10 a.m.
Field Hockey
Brattleboro at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Burr & Burton, 12 p.m.
Football
Bellows Falls at Windsor, 1 p.m.
Fall Mountain at Newport, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 3 p.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 12 –
Boys Soccer
Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Long Trail at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Rutland, 4 p.m.
Football
Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14 –
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Football
Springfield at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Leland & Gray at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Stevens at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15 –
Boys Soccer
Rivendell at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16 –
Boys Soccer
Hartford at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Twin Valley at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Burr & Burton at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Windsor at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Football
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.
Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Windsor, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17 –
Boys Soccer
Brattleboro at Green Mountain, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Long Trail, 2 p.m.
Stevens at Fall Mountain, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 11 a.m.
Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 11 a.m.
Otter Valley at Springfield, 11 a.m.