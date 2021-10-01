Fall sports schedule, Oct. 7-16

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.
Otter Valley at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Springfield at Rutland, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Laconia at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8 –
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
CVC Invitational at Fall Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Football
Somersworth at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Rivendell, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Campbell at Fall Mountain, 4:45 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9 –
Field Hockey
Otter Valley at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.
Springfield at Woodstock, 1 p.m.
Football
Spaulding at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Missisquoi Valley, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 3 p.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 11 –
Girls Soccer
Sharon at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 12 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
Hopkinton at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Rivendell, 4 p.m.
White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Leland & Gray at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Hartford at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fair Haven at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Stratton Mountain at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at Hanover, 5:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13 –
Cross Country
Fall Mountain at Kearsarge, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Springfield at Brattleboro, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.
White River Valley at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 6:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14 –
Boys Soccer
Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Pelham at Fall Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15 –
Football
Springfield at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Windsor, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 1 p.m.
Field Hockey
Otter Valley at Springfield, 11 a.m.
Football
Fall Mountain at Bishop Brady, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.