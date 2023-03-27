Fall Mtn. Scholarship Fund supports all education

N.H. REGION – As students, parents, and adults of all ages contemplate how to fund continuing education, Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund (FMSF), formerly Dollars for Scholars, is reinforcing their ongoing commitment to provide funding for all types of degrees and technical certifications throughout the community. Applications are due by April 14.

The rising price of education has created a national student-debt crisis. Over the last 20 years the average cost of college tuition and fees at public four-year institutions has risen 179%. As a result, 39 million Americans have dropped out of higher education, unable to afford a four-year program.

The educational marketplace is fundamentally different today than it has been in the past. Prospective students have more educational options than ever before, and they make decisions based on a pathway’s value, tradeoffs, and required investment.

In a recent study, three-quarters of 18-22 year olds said earning more money was either a very important or extremely important reason to get a post high school degree or certificate but 80% of students were concerned about debt (along with mental health and other stresses).

Based on these realities, Careers in Technical Education (CTE) and the pursuit of technical certificates, particularly in more rural areas, is on the rise. Alternative credentials are already held by 45% of workers, while 49% are considering earning one.

About 39% of respondents said they planned to take a course to receive a license, and 40% said they planned to take a course for a verified certificate. Those percentages match the share of respondents who said they planned to enroll in a two-year or four-year college.

“Technical certificates can be a complement or alternative to traditional college paths and certainly strengthens a person’s job opportunities,” said Rich Nalevanko, Chairman of Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund, which raises funds and administers all types of scholarships in the Fall Mountain community. “We look forward to highlighting the extensive CTE programs offered by FMRHS, which include animal science, health pathways, and digital design, among other programs. We will be actively recognizing CTE Students who are improving their skills and hire-ability as they progress through high school,” Nalevanko added.

Fall Mountain Regional High School students, previous scholarship recipients, and adults of all ages who are looking to pursue continuing education degrees can apply for FMSF scholarships via the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Scholarship portal at www.nhcf.org/how-can-we-help-you/apply-for-a-scholarship/, by April 14.

Every year the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund (formerly Dollars for Scholars) administers scholarships to students who are pursing post high school education. FMSF is the oldest running scholarship group at FMRHS and has administered over $2.5 million over the last 53 years to over 1,900 students.

Donations to benefit Fall Mountain students can be sent to the FMSF, INC., 99 Proctor Road, Alstead, NH 03602. FMSF is a 501C3 nonprofit and all donations are tax deductible.