Fall Mountain Student of the Month for January

LANGDON, N.H. – Senior Brendan Reagan was selected as the Fall Mountain Regional High School Student of the Month for January. Brendan is the son of Dan Reagan and Carolyn Vose Reagan of Walpole, N.H.

Brendan was nominated by the fine arts department. Words to describe him were “Good leadership skills, positive role model, very creative, caring and thoughtful, friendly, involved in the FMRHS community, activities, and sports.”

Brendan has been a high honor roll student his entire time at Fall Mountain. He received the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute medal his junior year along with the Scholar Athlete award his senior year. Brendan is on Student Congress, a class officer, and the treasurer of the National Honor Society. He is a member of the Jazz Band, Quiz Bowl team, and Interact. He is a three-sport athlete, playing soccer where he was the captain, cross-country skiing, and spring track.

Outside of school, Brendan has participated in 4-H, drama performances, and volunteered as a coach for young soccer players. In the summer, he works at Camp Takodah, where he will take on a leadership role this upcoming summer.

Brendan plans to attend college after graduation but is undecided as to which college. Congratulations, Brendan!