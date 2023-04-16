Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund announces new scholarships

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund (FMSF), formerly Dollars for Scholars, has announced two new named scholarships beginning in the 2023/2024 school year, in honor of Sharlene LeClair Beaudry and Keith LeClair. Sharlene and Keith were siblings from Walpole, graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in 1981 and 1983 respectively, and both passed way due to complications from ALS, also know as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The committee has created two respective scholarships that will be given annually. Sharlene’s award will go to a student pursuing a career and technical program in animal science, and Keith’s award will go to a student who excels in academics and athletics, and reflects a character that inspires others.

Some newer community members may not know about Keith and Sharlene’s extraordinary lives. Keith was a baseball player and coach, and his story is beautifully told by Bethany Bradsher’s book “Coaching Third.” The East Carolina University baseball stadium is named after Keith. Sharlene was a visible local community member, and ran Elm Island Farm with her husband Tom Beaudry. Sharlene held a degree in animal science from the University of New Hampshire.

“We want to put a spotlight on community members and graduates that have amazing life stories that can inspire younger people. These are two people, brother and sister, who worked inside and outside our community, and had a powerful and positive impact on those around them,” said Rich Nalevanko, President of the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund. “We want to assist and reassure students that they have opportunities to advance their lives through higher education. We want students to see other people like them who have made a difference,” Nalevanko added.

Students, previous scholarship recipients, and adults of all ages who are looking to pursue continuing education degrees can apply for FMSF scholarships via the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Scholarship portal, www.nhcf.org/how-can-we-help-you/apply-for-a-scholarship.

Every year, the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund administers scholarships to students who are pursing post high school education. FMSF is the oldest running scholarship group at FMRHS, and has administered more than $2.5 million over the last 53 years to more than 1,900 students.

Donations to benefit Fall Mountain students can be sent to the FMSF, Inc., 99 Proctor Road, Alstead, NH 03602. FMSF is a 501(c)3 non-profit, and all donations are tax deductible.